Victim in deadly downtown Portland shooting identified

Dominick Lee Sawyer.
Dominick Lee Sawyer.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators have identified the victim killed in a downtown Portland shooting that left two others injured.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 1:45 a.m. June 10, patrol officers saw a shooting happen at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street.

Police say despite medical aid, 29-year-old Dominick Lee Sawyer died at the scene.

Officers provided aid to two other victims, who were later taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov.

