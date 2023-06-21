2 Portland Thorns players named to U.S. team for 2023 Women’s World Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two players with the Portland Thorns were just named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the team announced Wednesday.

Midfielder Crystal Dunn and forward Sophia Smith will join the 23-player team roster in Australia and New Zealand.

This is the second time Dunn has been named to the roster. She helped the U.S. Women’s Team win the 2019 World Cup. This will be Smith’s World Cup debut.

Sophia Smith (KPTV)

Before heading to New Zealand, the U.S. Women’s National Team will take on Wales on July 9 in San Jose, California.

