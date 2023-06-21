Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect says he was hallucinating on drugs: Court docs

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The man accused of killing two people and injuring three more at the Gorge Amphitheatre last week claimed he was hallucinating while taking mushrooms and that “the world was ending,” according to court documents.

James Kelly, a 26-year-old soldier on active duty stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is accused of two first-degree murders and three first-degree assaults, one of which involves domestic abuse.

Kelly was being treated at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane when he was questioned by a detective from the Washington State Patrol. Kelly said in court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle that he attended the Beyond Wonderland music festival with his girlfriend, and that on the evening of June 17, he used some magic mushrooms before entering the venue.

Kelly told investigators that while at the location, he started to have hallucinations brought on by the mushrooms and had a “bad trip,” believing that “the world was ending” and that he needed to return to the campground with his girlfriend.

Police were told by his girlfriend that he repeatedly said, “This is the end.”

He said after returning to his pickup, he pulled his handgun from the center console, loaded it, and started shooting people at random.

According to court filings, he fatally shot Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26. He then allegedly shot Andrew Cuadra, 31, also known as “August Morningstar,” who came to investigate the sounds of gunfire.

According to court documents, Kelly’s girlfriend chased him across the campground but was able to call 911 and notify authorities that “her man had a gun” before Kelly snatched her phone and threw it away.

In response to reports of gunfire, a security team in a utility vehicle was passing past the campground’s perimeter gate as they made their way northeast. According to court records, Kelly fired at the vehicle, striking 61-year-old security guard Lori Williams’ eye-glasses in the process. Causing injuries to her face.

At this point, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office flew a drone over Kelly and his girlfriend, which Kelly shot at several times, striking it once.

During the course of the incident, Kelly allegedly sat on or next to his girlfriend several times while she lay on the ground, according to court records. According to the documents, she allegedly turned around and raised her hands after walking away from him at one point.

According to court records, Kelly then shot her twice, once in the leg and once in the foot, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, Kelly was then approached by law enforcement, shot by an officer, and taken to jail. Detectives said that he has remained in police custody ever since.

