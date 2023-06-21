Black Forest Dark Dining Experience leaves foodies hungry for more

The experience offers guests a chance to eat a seven course meal in complete darkness!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) – Inside of Wyld Pines Public House in Camas, guests will find the Black Forest Dark Dining Experience. The experience offers guests a chance to eat a seven course meal in complete darkness!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the restaurant to learn more about what diners can expect.

To make your reservation click here.

Latest News

