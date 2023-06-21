Disabled Oregon teen needs life-saving service dog

A family from Bend needs help getting their son a new service dog.
By Drew Marine and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A family from Bend needs help getting their son a new service dog.

It’s a lifesaving companion. But one that is also pretty pricey and something insurance doesn’t cover.

FOX 12 spoke with Stryder Doescher about how his current, and soon to be retired, service dog helps him every day.

If you would like to donate to Stryder’s fundraiser, go here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT on scene, searching for suspect
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase in Vancouver
A waterspout in the river near Camas on Sunday.
Tornado, waterspout confirmed in Willamette Valley on Sunday
A police car.
Police: Man fled domestic violence scene in Gresham with 2 machetes
Nurses and clinicians on the picket line in Portland
Providence nurses begin strike in Portland, Seaside
GAS PRICES RISE CHEVRON
Gas prices on the rise across the Pacific Northwest

Latest News

File: The grounds of a music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Victims, suspect in Gorge music festival shooting identified
Heceta Head Lighthouse vandalized, police looking for suspects
Legacy Health Birth Center to reopen Wednesday
Disabled Oregon teen needs life-saving service dog