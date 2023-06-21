Disabled Oregon teen needs life-saving service dog

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A family from Bend needs help getting their son a new service dog.

It’s a lifesaving companion. But one that is also pretty pricey and something insurance doesn’t cover.

FOX 12 spoke with Stryder Doescher about how his current, and soon to be retired, service dog helps him every day.

If you would like to donate to Stryder’s fundraiser, go here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.