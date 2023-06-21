Family of man killed in downtown Portland’s Entertainment District shooting seeking answers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have now identified the man killed in a recent shooting in downtown Portland’s Entertainment District.

Investigators said two others were also hurt in the shooting.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland; police say no arrests yet

The mother of the man who was fatally shot is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with more clues to help detectives find the suspect or suspects responsible for what they did to her son in a parking lot.

Dominick Lee Sawyer, 29, was shot and killed in downtown Portland in the early morning hours on June 10.

Dominick’s mom describes the moment she heard the news.

“I didn’t hear anything the detective said after that. All I could do was cry for my baby,” Cherish Sawyer, Dominick’s mother, said.

The Portland Police Bureau officers from the Central Precinct Entertainment Detail were out patrolling near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street and responded immediately to the shooting just before 2 a.m., according to the bureau.

PPB said officers provided medical aid on the scene. Despite their efforts, investigators said Dominick died, and two other victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Dominick’s family said what they remember most about him – is his silly nature.

“His humor. He thought he was a comedian,” Cherish said. “He impacted so many people. Within two days, I had over 200 people calling us from back home wanting to know what happened, and if I was bringing him home.”

Dominick considered where he grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado – home, and he was a loving father to three young kids.

“They each have a bit of his personality. One is the intelligent, sweet one. One is the troublemaker, and one is the comedian,” Cherish said.

As they grieve this unimaginable loss, his loved ones said they won’t stop until they get justice for Dominick.

“I want to look the person who did this in the eye and tell them what they took from so many people,” Cherish said.

Police have not confirmed any information about a suspect or whether they’re looking for anybody specifically.

The family will be setting up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you’d like to help in any way, check it out here

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.