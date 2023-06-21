Fatal collision in Columbia County leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A crash Tuesday morning on Highway 30 near milepost 41 left one announced dead on scene.

Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. reporting a brown Honda had crossed the centerline and collided with a white Chevrolet Silverado.

On-site investigations took around 4.5 hours and impacted the roadway. The reason for the Honda crossing the centerline and into the westbound lane are unknown.

The driver of the Honda, Jason Ray Bennett, 34, of Clatskanie, was announced dead on scene. The driver of the Silverado, Gregory Alan Woodwall Jr., 50, of Deer Island, was uninjured and cooperative of the investigation.

