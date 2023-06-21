Oregon Senate passes self-serve gas bill; heads to Gov. Kotek

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregonians may soon be allowed to pump their own gas following the passing of House Bill 2426.

The bill gives Oregonians the option to pump their own gas or receive service from an attendant. The bill stipulates 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or “preference-driven” customers.

“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” said Chief Sponsor of the bill Senator Janeen Sollman (D - Hillsboro). “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”

SEE ALSO: Former federal cop from Oregon sentenced to prison for child porn

Beginning in 2015, legislators began allowing self-serve gas during night hours in rural and coastal counties. This was expanded in 2017.

Before the Bill goes into effect, it will pass Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for consideration. If signed, the date the Bill goes into effect will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.