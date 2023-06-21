Oregon Senate passes self-serve gas bill; heads to Gov. Kotek

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregonians may soon be allowed to pump their own gas following the passing of House Bill 2426.

The bill gives Oregonians the option to pump their own gas or receive service from an attendant. The bill stipulates 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or “preference-driven” customers.

“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” said Chief Sponsor of the bill Senator Janeen Sollman (D - Hillsboro). “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”

SEE ALSO: Former federal cop from Oregon sentenced to prison for child porn

Beginning in 2015, legislators began allowing self-serve gas during night hours in rural and coastal counties. This was expanded in 2017.

Before the Bill goes into effect, it will pass Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for consideration. If signed, the date the Bill goes into effect will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: The grounds of a music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Victims, suspect in Gorge music festival shooting identified
File photo.
Hillsboro repair shop owner sentenced to prison for tampering with emission controls
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father's Day is a...
4 killed in Idaho mass shooting on Father’s Day
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck

Latest News

An Oregon State Police cruiser entered in a nationwide contest to determine the best highway...
Fatal collision in Columbia County leaves 1 dead
Robert Roady, pictured in 2020.
Former federal cop from Oregon sentenced to prison for child porn
West Linn Police Department
‘She may be dead’: West Linn man arrested for wife’s death
KPTV File Image
Report: Portland police may have improperly denied dozens of crime victim visas