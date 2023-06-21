Providence Portland nurses on strike line for third day

Providence nurses are on strike for a third day
Providence nurses are on strike for a third day(KPTV)
By Drew Marine
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you drive down Northeast Glisan near Providence Portland, you might see a sea of green as Providence Portland nurses strike for the next couple of days, demanding better pay, healthcare, paid time off and staffing retainment.

“We’re looking at wages. We used to be market around the city. We’re way below market right now,” Richard Botterill said. “They’ve made some movement in that area, but that’s really the only area they’ve made some movement in and it’s still not the kind of movement we need if we want to retain the really experienced nurses.”

So far, they’ve gotten an outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s been mind-blowing, quite frankly,” Botterill said.

Botterill has been an emergency room nurse at Providence Portland for more than 12 years and has been on the strike line every day for the last three days.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions because there’s a sadness about the way we’ve been treated for a long time now and on the other side of that there’s a kind of exuberance,” he said. “I mean the sense of unity, of solidarity, of family, we’ve always thought of ourselves as family here, but nothing like this. I mean, you’ve seen it, you can hear it, this is how it’s been now for three days.”

Not only have neighbors been supportive, but so have nurses from other hospitals. Cara Arsenault works at OHSU and joined the Providence Portland strike line as OHSU goes to the bargaining table.

“OHSU is in mediation with our bargaining team, and they asked us to come out here and support the Providence nurses because their fight is our fight,” she said.

Providence said they’ve asked the Oregon Nurses Association for bargaining session dates, but none have been scheduled for Providence Portland. They are scheduled to discuss Providence’s Home Health and Hospice contract on Tuesday.

Providence also said they’ve resumed taking transfers from other hospitals for patients who need a higher level of care, which is something they suspended when the strike began on Monday.

