Report: Portland police may have improperly denied dozens of crime victim visas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau may have improperly denied dozens of special visa requests for undocumented immigrants who were victims of crimes, according to a report made public Wednesday morning.

The report focused on U nonimmigrant status, also known as “U visas.” They’re for undocumented immigrants who are victims of crimes like domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The visas are meant to strengthen law enforcement’s ability to investigate those crimes and encourage victims to report them without fear of being deported.

To be eligible, an applicant has to say they were the victim of a crime and that they either already have or will cooperate with law enforcement.

The city auditor’s report says the Portland Police Bureau was once a statewide leader in certifying U visa applications. But its certification rate fell to nearly half the average approval rate of Oregon police agencies in 2021 - that rate rebounded in the second half of last year.

A 2022 complaint for a woman whose certification request was denied prompted the audit. When she was 17 years old, she filed a police report after being physically assaulted by her older partner. According to the audit, the woman’s aunt witnessed the assault and the woman went to a hospital where a doctor documented her injuries and noted the possibility of statutory rape. The woman also told police her partner threatened to post sexually explicit video of her on the internet.

She was denied a U visa despite the fact that domestic violence, sexual assault and sexual exploitation are all qualifying crimes. Auditors say her denial was either oversight or poor police work. Police later certified her application based on the auditors’ recommendation.

Auditors say they didn’t find any evidence that the drop in certifications was because of directives from bureau leaders. They believe it was a result of insufficient training and policies. They are recommending the bureau review and take action on more than four dozen applications that they identified as potentially eligible for certification.

In a letter, responding to the audit, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said, so far, the bureau has approved three previously denied application requests. He says the bureau also reached out to the attorneys handling all the flagged cases to review and reconsider them.

