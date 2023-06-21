‘She may be dead’: West Linn man arrested for wife’s death

West Linn Police Department
West Linn Police Department(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) – The West Linn Police Department says a 70-year-old man is in custody after killing his 45-year-old wife Tuesday.

Officers with the West Linn Police Department met with the man just after 9:40 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on 8th Court in West Linn. According to police, the man said he had just been in an argument with his wife and she “may be dead.”

Based on the information the man gave, police were able to find the body of the 45-year-old woman at the Cascade Summit Apartment complex.

West Linn P.D. took the man into custody.

Names will not be released until the family is notified; investigators say.

