Sunny and warm first day of summer

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy 1st day of summer! To be exact, summer officially begins at 7:57 this morning. Under mostly sunny skies, we will warm up to 76 degrees. Seventy-five is the normal high for the 1st day of summer in Portland, so we are pretty much on target. Above average temperatures begin tomorrow and go through the weekend with mostly sunny skies we will heat up to the low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will likely bring clouds, cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a chance for showers. Overnight lows for the next 7 nights will dip into the mid to upper 50s. So natures air conditioner should keep most folks pretty comfortable. Enjoy!

FOX 12 7-Day Forecast
FOX 12 7-Day Forecast(KPTV)

