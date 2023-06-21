Washington state trooper seriously injured in Klickitat County crash

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT
GOLDENDALE Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington trooper was seriously injured on state Route 142 near Olson Road early on Monday morning, according to Washington State Police.

Trooper Anthony Maton was responding to a one-car crash blocking the road when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

Deputies from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office arrived and started providing aid.

Trooper Maton was airlifted to Yakima Memorial Hospital after being released from the car, and he was later moved to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The incident resulted in several shattered bones and a severe head injury for Trooper Maton, a two-year veteran of the force.

Although he still has a long way to go to recuperate, his health is stable, according to WSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

