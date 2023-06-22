2011 murder of 43-year-old Keizer woman remains unsolved

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help solving the 2011 murder of a 43-year-old Keizer woman.

On the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2011, Christine Speten was found dead in her apartment at 1143 Orchard Court North. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined her manner of death was homicide by blunt force trauma.

No other details, including a suspect description, have been released by police.

SEE ALSO: 3 detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland

Anyone with information about the murder of Speten is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department at 503-856-3529 or email tips@keizer.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.p3tips.com/823.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.