2011 murder of 43-year-old Keizer woman remains unsolved

Christine Speten
Christine Speten(Crime Stoppers of Oregon)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help solving the 2011 murder of a 43-year-old Keizer woman.

On the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2011, Christine Speten was found dead in her apartment at 1143 Orchard Court North. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined her manner of death was homicide by blunt force trauma.

No other details, including a suspect description, have been released by police.

SEE ALSO: 3 detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland

Anyone with information about the murder of Speten is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department at 503-856-3529 or email tips@keizer.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.p3tips.com/823.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
File photo.
Hillsboro repair shop owner sentenced to prison for tampering with emission controls
File: The grounds of a music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Victims, suspect in Gorge music festival shooting identified
drugs in the park found
Portland mother finds several ounces of fentanyl at popular park
Oregon Senate passes self-serve gas bill; heads to Gov. Kotek

Latest News

3 detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland
Police on scene of shooting at SE 146th and SE Stark
3 detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland
gas station pump
Oregon Senate passes bill, Oregonians might soon have choice of pumping their own gas
Oregon Senate passes bill, Oregonians might soon have choice of pumping their own gas