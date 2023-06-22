3 detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Police say two people were found injured at the scene. The victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, officers saw suspects running into a nearby apartment. Officers searched the area and have detained three people. Officers are working to determine if there are other outstanding suspects.

Southeast 148th Avenue will be closed between East Burnside and Southeast Stark while police are on scene. Southeast Stark will also be closed between Southeast 146th and Southeast 148th.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Portland police.

