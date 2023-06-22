Another sunny day with warmer temps

It looks and feels like summer, as it should. Today we will see mostly sunny skies across the state and southwest Washington, with highs reaching the mid 80s for the Portland metro. Mostly sunny skies will be the story tomorrow through at least Wednesday of next week. Highs will be above average by about 5-10 degrees. Low 80s will be our top temperatures tomorrow through Monday, then back to the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip to the mid to upper 50s.

