Controversial bills pass Oregon State Legislature

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - After a weeks-long senate walkout and then a delay because of an internet outage, amended House Bills 2002 and 2005 passed through the Oregon State Legislature Wednesday afternoon.

Both house bills were a point of contention since the beginning of May, with Republican and Independent Senators walking out in protest until they were amended. House Bill 2002, a bill protecting abortions in the state as well as gender-affirming care, was amended to require parental consent for an abortion for minors under the age of 15.

Even with the amendments that got legislators back to work, there was still pushback on passing the bill.

“I do not think it’s necessary, I don’t think it’s well vetted and I don’t think we have enough support to move in this extreme of a fashion,” Republican Rep. Lucetta Elmer said,

One of the chief sponsors of the bill, Democratic Rep. Travis Nelson sent FOX 12 a statement about the bill passing:

“Democrats made a commitment to defend and safeguard the same rights and freedoms we had under Roe v Wade after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. I’m proud to say we fulfilled that commitment and also made sure Oregon is a welcoming and safe state for LGBTQ+ communities by expanding access to lifesaving gender-affirming care.”

When it comes to House Bill 2005, a gun control bill that bans ‘ghost guns,’ or guns without serial numbers, it was amended to remove raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

Some Republicans argued on the house floor Wednesday, that this bill will not stop criminals from obtaining a gun. One Democrat did voice his opposition to the amendment.

“I hope none of us, I speak for myself specifically, live long enough for another shooting to take place where an 18, 19, or 20-year-old, that otherwise could have been prevented from murdering people, does that,” Rep. Paul Evans said.

The Democratic caucus sent FOX 12 a statement about the passing of House Bill 2005:

“This bill is an important step that will get guns out of the wrong hands and help law enforcement do their jobs, all while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners.”

Both bills now head to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk for a signature.

