Crews battle two-alarm house fire in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a home in the Southwest Hills.

At about 11:20 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Southwest English Court. Crews arrived to the scene and found black smoke coming from the roof with active fire in the attic.

A second alarm was requested to bring in additional resources. PF&R says crews are dealing with water supply issues in the area.

Roads have been shut down near the fire scene. People should avoid the area at this time.

No other details about the fire have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

