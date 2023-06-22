Gladstone woman hospitalized after interrupted home burglary

GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been hospitalized after a home burglary in Gladstone early Thursday.

Officers with the Gladstone Police Department responded to the 17300 block of Crownview Drive at 2:12 a.m. after receiving reports of an “interrupted burglary.”

Arriving officers found one of the residents injured with multiple punctures to her head and body. Police did not describe how the woman received the injuries or the type of punctures, but she is expected to survive. Following medical aid, she was taken to OHSU for treatment.

The suspect, described by police as a stocky male possibly wearing a mask, possibly left the scene on foot, according to police.

After an extended search of the area by multiple police agencies, K9′s and a drone, the search was called off.

If anyone in the area of 17300 block of Crownview Dr has any information about this incident, they’re asked to call the Gladstone Police at 503-655-8211 and reference case 23-013024.

