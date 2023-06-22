Hillsboro man found guilty of murder, felony possession of weapon

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday a man arrested in March of 2021 was found guilty of second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

On February 8, 2021, Herbert James Rabago shot Jeremy Lee Covey outside of an apartment complex in Aloha, Oregon. Covey was in his car when he was shot and later died in medical care.

Rabago served two prior prison sentences for felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon before the incident.

After the jury found Robago guilty on Wednesday, a sentencing hearing was set for June 29.

