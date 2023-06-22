Meet the Baseballism Wet Sox: New American Legion summer league team from Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - From the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown to Fenway Park in Boston and to the Field of Dreams in Iowa, Portland-based Baseballism has shops in stops all over the country and now they have a stake with the American Legion summer league team in Hillsboro.

Look good, feel good, play good; the Baseballism Wet Sox of Hillsboro is doing just that on their homefield of Glencoe High School at Ben Petrick Field.

“Not many Hillsboro teams are known, and I think giving ourselves a name is a really good opportunity,” said Drew Bastinelli, Glencoe High School class of 2024.

Not all uniforms are created equally.

“Yeah, it looks a lot cooler than our jerseys last year,” said Andruw Bradetich, class of 2024 at Century High School. “Ours were pretty much a t-shirt, and these are pretty nice and they look a lot better.”

Baseballism Wet Sox of Hillsboro (KPTV)

The Hillsboro Wet Sox are slick and safe at home thanks to a first time sponsorship of jerseys, hats and financial assistance from baseball apparel and lifestyle brand, Baseballism.

“We wanted it to be something that the kids in this community would embrace, that they would feel proud of and feel like it represents them and where they are from,” said Ryan Wantland.

Wantland is a Wilson High School class of 1998 graduate turned creative director and new chief brand officer of Baseballism.

“We have a national platform, we sell everywhere and supporting this team right in our backyard, and I love this idea of giving these kids the opportunity to be something that is on a national scale in a way,” Wantland said.

The Wet Sox are headed up by four local high school head coaches who have come together to cultivate the game in western Washington County.

“It kind of gets rid of the, ‘oh, you’re our enemy’ or you are this or that from our league or our community for that matter and immediately as soon as we got them, we’re like, ‘ok, we’re all together on this thing,’” said Andy Ackerman, Hillsboro Wet Sox head coach.

Glencoe and Century high schools are joining forces with Hillsboro and Forest Grove high schools as the Wet Sox.

“The kids know, it’s not pressure, necessarily, but when we step on the field, when we’re out in the community wearing this hat, it means something, and I think they have embraced that,” Wet Sox General Manager Mason Wright said.

Feels like Summer ☀️Hangin’ with the Baseballism Wet Sox of Hillsboro ⚾️ A new American Legion team led by four high school head coaches from Century, Glencoe, HilHi and Forest Grove 🧢 pic.twitter.com/CeOpnh9KJM — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 22, 2023

Wright is Century High School’s head coach who graduated from Wilson High School in 2000 and played ball with the Baseballism founders at the University of Oregon.

“It’s just such a great story and guys doing it for the right reason,” Wright said. “It’s a company you love getting behind and as you can see, them stepping up for us. That’s amazing!”

The Wet Sox caps rapidly dried up as soon as they went live on baseballism.com this week. They’ll produce more and continue to support the summer ball team from Hillsboro’s post six for seasons to come.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.