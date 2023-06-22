Native American Youth and Family Center breaks ground on new affordable housing units

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Breaking ground and breaking barriers was the goal on Wednesday for the Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) nonprofit, as they broke ground on 56 new affordable housing units in north Portland.

There were originally 34 affordable housing units standing in that same place, but when the organization purchased them in 2007, they knew they would eventually make a change.

“When we purchased the property it was already in pretty rough condition,” said the nonprofit’s CEO, Paul Lumley. “It’s been a challenge for us to keep up with the maintenance for the last decade or so, and a rebuild is necessary, and the residents are going to love it. About half the residents are going to come back and live in the property.”

The previous building was built in the 1970′s and was run by a Native organization even before NAYA purchased it.

They raised $37 million to rebuild the space, called ‘Tistilal Village’, which will include a play area, support offices, and two service providers from the Native American Rehabilitation Association who will live on-site.

The funds came from a mix of grants, the low-income housing tax credit, bank financing, and Portland housing bond funding.

Colas Construction, a Black-owned construction company, was hired as the general contractor. President and CEO Andrew Colas said he was proud of the fact that NAYA hired multiple companies run by communities of color for the re-building process.

“They want to see not only this project be built and be homes for the people that are going to be here, they want to see dollars go into the pockets of the brown and Black community while the project’s being built, and that’s what we excel at as a company,” Colas said.

Though it’s open to everyone, the site will be geared toward Native families.

“The Native community is disproportionately affected by the homeless crisis, and also lack good paying jobs and need affordable housing more than any other group here in the Portland area,” Lumley said. “So having affordable housing development for them, and by the Native community, is so important.”

Data from the latest Point-in-Time count shows a 25% increase in Multnomah County’s Indigenous homeless population between 2019 and 2022.

It’s a number NAYA hopes to help bring down.

“It’s important for the community to have a place where we can call home,” Lumley added.

They expect to complete the project in Fall of 2024.

To read more about the Tistilal Village project, visit this page: Tistilal Village | Portland.gov

