Oregon Senate approves official state vegetable

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the Oregon Senate reached a decision designating the potato as the state vegetable.

Republican Senator from Athena Bill Hansell, one of the bill’s sponsors held a potato in the Senate chamber and praised the russet.

“Twenty-five percent of Oregon’s frozen french fries are shipped overseas,” Hansell said, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Oregon potato farmers have donated over one million pounds of potatoes annually to the Oregon food bank. And lastly, the iconic tater tot — was developed by two brothers in Ontario, Oregon, who also created the Ore-Ida potato company. No other state can claim the tater tot as their own.”

It now goes to the Oregon House after passing with a vote of 29 to 0.

