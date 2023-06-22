Oregon Senate passes bill, Oregonians might soon have choice of pumping their own gas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Senate passed a bill that would allow Oregonians to pump their own gas. Now, it’s headed to the governor’s desk.

The move has drivers on both sides of the debate sounding off.

In 2015, legislators began allowing self-serve gas during evening hours in rural and coastal counties. Most Oregonians Fox 12 spoke with said it’s time drivers get the option across the state.

To pump or not to pump? That’s a question Oregonians haven’t had the option of deciding at a gas station since 1951.

“I definitely think it was overdue. I mean if two states out of 50 decide that you can’t, why?” Nancy Miller, who lives in Oregon, said.

Currently, Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in the United States where self-serve gas is prohibited.

The self-service gas bill passed the Oregon State Senate on Wednesday with bipartisan support, 16-9. House Bill 2426 had passed in the State House in March. Now, it heads to Governor Tina Kotek for a signature.

Oregonians Fox 12 spoke with said they think it would help alleviate wait times drivers have been experiencing at the pump.

“Anytime I go and get gas at any location, anywhere, any gas station, it’s we’re really short staffed,” Amanda, who lives in Oregon, said.

“I think it’s good because sometimes it doesn’t seem like there’s enough people to be out there,” Douglas Young Belicek, who lives in Oregon, said.

“I feel like it’s a big time-savings,” Rob Berardinelli, who lives in Oregon, said.

Fox 12 spoke with someone who’s run a local gas station for decades. He said finding employees has become tougher, and also thinks this is a good idea.

“I know it’s very hard to find employees, so it needs to be self-service on these gas stations in Oregon,” said an Oregon resident who runs a gas station.

The self-service gas bill will not eliminate gas station attendants. Gas stations must offer attendant service for at least half of their pumps. But some Oregonians said they fear, this may eventually phase out over time.

“I think that’s how it’s originally set up and then that seems to fade,” a resident who lives in Oregon said.

It’s important to note, both self-service and attendant service are required to be provided at the same price.

Again, the governor still needs to sign the bill for it to go into effect.

