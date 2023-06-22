Endangered Vancouver man found safe

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a missing Vancouver man has been found safe.

According to the Vancouver P.D., Larry Crisman, 68, was last seen Thursday morning. Investigators were concerned because Crisman cannot speak and is unable to ask for help or navigate on his own. He’s also prone to falling and walks with a black cane in his left hand.

He was last seen between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near SE 7th Street and SE 121st Ave in Vancouver.

Around 11 a.m., Vancouver P.D. confirmed Crimson had been found safe.

