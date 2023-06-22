Portland Thorns send 2 into 2023 World Cup

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. roster for the 2023 FIFA World Cup has been announced and the Portland Thorns are sending two of their best.

Forward, Sophia Smith will make her World Cup debut this year in New Zealand and Australia. As for defender Crystal Dunn, she will be competing for that trophy for the second time.

“To get the call was it was just exciting reassuring, and it made everything feel like really, really real,” Smith said.

“Every moment is different you know so getting this call this time around I was relieved because the anticipation is the hardest part. You know you’re waiting for the call, you’re waiting for the call and when the call happens, you actually feel like your shoulders just can kind of go down two notches and this feeling of relief,” says Dunn.

The World Cup champion says she’s more prepared this go around than in 2019.

“I’m a little bit more at peace. I’m a little bit more at peace with my journey,” Dunn Said. “I think this time around I’m like I don’t have to prove anything I’m just going to show up and then be me and do what I have to do.”

As for the 2022 NWSL MVP, she wants to embrace the journey.

“I want to be present, and I want to soak it all in and enjoy every second of it, and not putting much pressure on myself because I know at the end of the day if I’m just myself, that’s enough,” Smith explained.

Making the U.S. roster under Head Coach, Vlatko Andonovski is no easy task.

“It’s hard, but that’s what makes the team I think the best in the world is every day it’s a grind and you have to prove yourself and it doesn’t matter what you did two years ago. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing what you did yesterday you have to prove yourself every single day but I think that’s what makes us so great,” says Smith.

“It makes success that much sweeter when you know that everyone is gunning for you, but I think it is something that comes with wearing that crest,” Dunn said.

“That’s the beauty of the sport is that you have to show up nothing is given.” Smith and Dunn have grown closer over the years and are thrilled they can go together.

“She’s like my best big sister. “ said Smith. “So to go through this together, she’s been so helpful and just kind of guiding me and showing me the ropes telling me how it is, the good and the bad which I appreciate. I love her so much.”

Other Thorns players will also be heading to the World Cup to represent their country. Hina Sugita will play for Japan, Christine Sinclair will wear Canada and Rocky Rodriguez will play Costa Rica.

You can watch their last home game before they hit the road at Providence Park. Friday June 23, 7:30 PM vs. Washington Spirit.

