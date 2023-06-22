Warm Again Friday With A Chance of Thunderstorms

6-22-23
6-22-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today was beautiful outside and very warm! This looks like it will be the warmest day for the remainder of our forecast, but it started a streak of days in the 80s that may not end for a while!

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We should start off mostly sunny, but still warm. Overnight lows will be close to 60°. A change could come tomorrow evening though, with isolated thunderstorms popping up in parts of the Portland metro area or a shower. Those don’t look to last very long, if we do see any storms, and by tomorrow night we would be back to dry and clear skies. Models show very little rain accumulation, however, some showers or storms could bring heavy downpours that result in larger rain total locally.

The weekend will continue the warm weather, but will remain dry. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny with some morning clouds and possibly some high clouds through the day. Temperatures both days will likely be in the lower 80s.

We’re mostly sunny through the rest of our 7-day forecast into the end of next week. Temperatures through Thursday will also be in the low to mid 80s. We will continue to likely be dry through Thursday.

