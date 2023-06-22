Wheeler confirms intent to ban public drug use

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose an ordinance banning drug use in public spaces.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the updates to Portland’s Public Order and Policy Code will be introduced at the council meeting next Wednesday. If approved, this would add banning public drug use to the City ordinance already prohibiting public consumption of alcohol.

“This ordinance would amend our public consumption of alcohol ordinance to include controlled substances and outline clear and familiar expectations. This is a common sense approach,” said Mayor Wheeler. “We must make it clear that people cannot use drugs in public spaces. I appreciate that this ordinance has support from the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, and it will take all of us working together to make the kind of systemic change our city needs.”

The proposal follows Measure 100, approved in Nov. 2020 to decriminalize the personal possession of controlled substances.

The city says according to the ordinance, people found in violation may receive a fine of up to $500 or up to six months jail time as determined by the courts.

