1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and crash in Hollywood Neighborhood

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died, and another is in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in NE Portland early Friday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby.

PPB says moments later officers found a car that had crashed into a pole near the Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome

After investigating the crash, officers found the driver of that car dead and the passenger injured, both with what was believed to be gunshots.

During the investigation, Northeast Broadway, Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Northeast Halsey Street, and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard are all blocked between about Northeast 38th Avenue and Northeast 42nd Avenues, Northeast Hancock Street to Northeast Senate Street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781 and reference case number 23-164650.

