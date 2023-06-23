11-year-old boy missing from Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the publics help in finding a missing 11-year-old-boy.

Chayton Owings, a child in foster care, went missing on Wednesday from Eugene. He is suspected to be in the Eugene area and may attempt to go to Florence.

Chayton is described as 4-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has brown hair and blue-grey eyes.

ODHS asked the public for help finding Chayton. If you believe you have seen him, call 911 or local law enforcement.

