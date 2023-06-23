Deadly motorcycle crash in Hazelwood neighborhood

drones being used at deadly crash site
drones being used at deadly crash site(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Thursday evening motor collision resulted in one dead and another in the hospital.

Around 5:45 p.m. East Precinct responded to a call reporting a wreck on Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 135th Avenue.

When officers arrived the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the car, who was alone, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the call and began investigating.

Southeast Stark Street is closed both directions between Southeast 133 Avenue and Southeast 136 Avenue while the investigation is ongoing.

This is the first investigation utilizing the newly unveiled drone program.

If anyone has information regarding the crash they are asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-164280.

