Fire damages 2 boats on the Willamette River
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Fire crews in Portland responded to a fire in south Portland that damaged two boas early Friday.
The fire started just before 6 a.m. at the Riverplace Marina near the former Newport Grill. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, no one was hurt but he people who live on the boats have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
