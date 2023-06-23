Fire damages 2 boats on the Willamette River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Fire crews in Portland responded to a fire in south Portland that damaged two boas early Friday.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. at the Riverplace Marina near the former Newport Grill. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, no one was hurt but he people who live on the boats have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

