Mostly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower

By Andy Carson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today in the Portland metro, it will be mostly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower and thunderstorm, high 83.

The coast will see areas of clouds and fog this morning that will clear by this afternoon, highs in the low to mid 60s. The valleys, mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the low to mid 80s. 

The Gorge, mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon thundershowers, highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. 

Mt. Hood area, mostly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, high 77 in Welches, 69 at the pass. Central and eastern Oregon, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. 

7-day forecast for the metro, mostly sunny today with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, high 83. Mostly sunny over the weekend, highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police on scene of shooting at SE 146th and SE Stark
Multiple people detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland
A campground outside the Gorge Amphitheater where a deadly mass shooting happened.
Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect says he was hallucinating on drugs: Court docs
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
Portland Fire & Rescue on scene of two-alarm house fire
Crews battle two-alarm house fire in SW Portland

Latest News

First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/23)
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/22)
6-22-23
Warm Again Friday With A Chance of Thunderstorms
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/22)