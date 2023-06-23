Today in the Portland metro, it will be mostly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower and thunderstorm, high 83.

The coast will see areas of clouds and fog this morning that will clear by this afternoon, highs in the low to mid 60s. The valleys, mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

The Gorge, mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon thundershowers, highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Mt. Hood area, mostly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, high 77 in Welches, 69 at the pass. Central and eastern Oregon, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

7-day forecast for the metro, mostly sunny today with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, high 83. Mostly sunny over the weekend, highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday, highs in the low to mid 80s.

