OceanGate’s PNW offices ‘closed indefinitely’ after CEO dies on submersible

Coast Guard officials say debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic is consistent with a “catastrophic implosion” of the missing Titan. (CNN, OCEANGATE E
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVERETT Wash. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest headquarters of OceanGate will be closed indefinitely after five people aboard its Titan submersible are presumed dead, including the company’s CEO.

The company’s offices, on the Everett waterfront, will be closed “while the staff copes with the tragic loss of their team member,” according to a statement released by the Port of Everett.

“This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss,” OceanGate said in a statement.

The Titan submersible, which lost communications on Sunday about an hour and a half after starting its trek to the Titanic debris, contained five people, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father and son from a well-known Pakistani family, as well as French Titanic specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet and British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding were also on board.

The submersible was the target of a thorough search by a number of agencies that covered an area twice the size of Connecticut in water that was two and a half miles deep.

Following the discovery of debris roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic on Thursday, the Coast Guard declared there had been a “catastrophic implosion” of the submersible. The U.S. Navy evaluated its acoustic data and discovered an abnormality that was consistent with an implosion or explosion when communication was lost, a senior Navy officer told the Associated Press.

Five died aboard the sub. (Source: CNN/OceanGate Expeditions/WCVB/BFMTV/Engro Corporation Limited/Capt. Hamish/@actionaviationchairman via Instagram)

