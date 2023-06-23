Oregon Humane Society waives adoption fees on cats for three days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats this weekend.

The move is intended to free up space for more kittens they expect to get this summer.

People can get a new cat for free from the Salem and Portland locations of the Oregon Humane Society from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25.

Only cats who are at least a year old are exempt from adoption fees.

The Oregon Humane Society is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adoptions in Salem can only be completed in person. In Portland, they are scheduled in advance, with walk-ins getting same-day appointments.

