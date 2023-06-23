Road rage shooting in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A road rage incident led to a shooting where no one was injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At around 6 p.m. officials were called to North Sandford Avenue following a shooting where no one appeared to be harmed, police say.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was a probable road rage confrontation between two cars, an occupant of one shooting at the other.

According to the Portland Police Bureau neither side wanted to talk to officers so there are no victims at this point.

Officials are still investigating.

