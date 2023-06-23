Road rage shooting in NW Portland

Several police cars, along with the crime scene unit, had an area taped off near the...
Several police cars, along with the crime scene unit, had an area taped off near the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street in Portland.(WMTW)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:08 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A road rage incident led to a shooting where no one was injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At around 6 p.m. officials were called to North Sandford Avenue following a shooting where no one appeared to be harmed, police say.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was a probable road rage confrontation between two cars, an occupant of one shooting at the other.

According to the Portland Police Bureau neither side wanted to talk to officers so there are no victims at this point.

Officials are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File photo.
Hillsboro repair shop owner sentenced to prison for tampering with emission controls
Oregon Senate passes self-serve gas bill; heads to Gov. Kotek
A campground outside the Gorge Amphitheater where a deadly mass shooting happened.
Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect says he was hallucinating on drugs: Court docs
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

invent OR first place winner
“Invent Oregon” finals showcase student innovators from across the state
“Invent Oregon” finals showcase student innovators from across the state
New public drug use ordinance
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Woman shot, injured in SE Portland