Salem armed robbery suspect arrested wearing stolen clothes

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says one suspect has been taken into custody for an armed robbery at the Salem Center Mall.

According to officers, Mathieu Aaron Wolf, 19, was taken into custody Thursday following a robbery the previous day at the mall’s Jay Bricks clothing store.

Witnesses reported that two partially masked men entered the store, with one man holding the employee at gunpoint while the other collected clothes from racks around 3 p.m. The suspects then fled from the scene with the merchandise.

Officers investigating spotted Wolf on Thursday near 24th ST and Center ST NE wearing some of the stolen clothes, officials say.

Wolf was booked into the Marion County Jail, charged with first-degree robbery.

