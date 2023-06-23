Salem armed robbery suspect arrested wearing stolen clothes

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says one suspect has been taken into custody for an armed robbery at the Salem Center Mall.

According to officers, Mathieu Aaron Wolf, 19, was taken into custody Thursday following a robbery the previous day at the mall’s Jay Bricks clothing store.

Witnesses reported that two partially masked men entered the store, with one man holding the employee at gunpoint while the other collected clothes from racks around 3 p.m. The suspects then fled from the scene with the merchandise.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and crash in Hollywood Neighborhood

Officers investigating spotted Wolf on Thursday near 24th ST and Center ST NE wearing some of the stolen clothes, officials say.

Wolf was booked into the Marion County Jail, charged with first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police on scene of shooting at SE 146th and SE Stark
Multiple people detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland
A campground outside the Gorge Amphitheater where a deadly mass shooting happened.
Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect says he was hallucinating on drugs: Court docs
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a news conference on May 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Foto/Rebecca...
4 Oregon sheriffs join DeSantis coalition declaring ‘Southern Border Crisis’

Latest News

cat
Oregon Humane Society waives adoption fees on cats for three days
Fire damages 2 boats on the Willamette River
Fire damages two boats on the Willamette River.
Fire damages 2 boats on the Willamette River
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland