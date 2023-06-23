Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A rollover crash of a semi-truck has sent chickens across NB I-5, officials confirm.

According to PPB, the crash happened at NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass, who reported the crash just after 4:45 a.m.

Traffic in the area is delayed but the drivers can get around by the left lane, PPB says.

By 7 a.m., crews were at work cleaning up chickens from I-5, with police saying many were still alive but some had died in the crash.

The driver of the semi is said to be uninjured.

Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
