Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A rollover crash of a semi-truck has sent chickens across NB I-5, officials confirm.

According to PPB, the crash happened at NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass, who reported the crash just after 4:45 a.m.

Traffic #ALERT Roll-over crash NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass. Involved vehicle is a semi carrying chickens and many spilled out. Traffic is able to get around in the left lane but expect delays. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/VhvuKvfu4b — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) June 23, 2023

Traffic in the area is delayed but the drivers can get around by the left lane, PPB says.

By 7 a.m., crews were at work cleaning up chickens from I-5, with police saying many were still alive but some had died in the crash.

The driver of the semi is said to be uninjured.

