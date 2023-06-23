Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A rollover crash of a semi-truck has sent chickens across NB I-5, officials confirm.
According to PPB, the crash happened at NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass, who reported the crash just after 4:45 a.m.
Traffic in the area is delayed but the drivers can get around by the left lane, PPB says.
By 7 a.m., crews were at work cleaning up chickens from I-5, with police saying many were still alive but some had died in the crash.
The driver of the semi is said to be uninjured.
