Warm, mostly sun and dry for a while

Not much has changed since this morning. We did make it into the low 80s before the first thunderstorm/lightning was detected on radar around 2:15 pm.

These thunderstorms are tracking east, as of 3pm are mostly to the north of the metro area and should fizzle out by 7pm. Once this excitement is over the night will be calm with average lows in the mid-50s. The weak upper level trough is sticking with us through the weekend and through midweek next week. Highs will stay above average about 5 degrees in the low 80s and start to climb as we get toward the end of next week and into the weekend. A ridge still wants to build in, but each updated model shows that happening a little later and a little later when the new run comes in.

Clouds are expected at the coast each morning through the next several days. As we saw this morning with the marine layer at the coast, showers are possible when it comes in. The one this morning was not thick enough to pass over the coast range, but tomorrow it looks a bit thicker so we should see some morning clouds on at least the west side of the valley and metro areas. Unlike today, it should clear up by noon and lead to a pleasant, pretty clear day for everyone. Other than those marine layer drizzle chances, everything looks dry for the extended forecast. During the summer when an upper level low drops in we have to keep our eyes on a chance for thunderstorms (something I LOVE tracking) but nothing is showing up right now. We’ll keep you posted if that changes!

