Woman shot, injured in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was shot and seriously injured in southeast Portland Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 2600 Block of southeast 145 avenue on reports of a shooting. Police said they found a woman who had been shot and seriously injured.

She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect left the scene and no immediate arrests have been made related to the shooting.

Police did say a man was arrested on an unrelated restraining order violation on scene.

