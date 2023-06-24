1 injured in shooting on Freemont Street

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:59 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - North Precinct officers responded to a shooting Friday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. North Precinct police officers received a report of a shooting on the 4800 Block of Northeast Freemont Street.

One person was shot according to the Portland Police Bureau. The patient was given emergency first aid and was taken to the hospital.

One person was held at the scene. Their involvement is not confirmed and officers are investigating the scene.

