2-day city cleanup event begins in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The seventh annual “Pick It Up, Portland!,” a two-day, city-wide clean-up event, kicked off Friday.

The nonprofit SOLVE hosted four cleanup events at Holladay Park, Waterfront Park, in downtown Portland and Goose Hollow.

On Saturday, community members will take the lead and host 11 cleanup events across the city, focusing on 82 Avenue.

Last year, SOLVE said hundreds of volunteers helped pick up nearly 47,000 pounds of trash during the event.

People can sign up to help Saturday online here.

