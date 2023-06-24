2-day city cleanup event begins in downtown Portland

The seventh annual “Pick It Up, Portland!,” a two-day, city-wide clean-up event, kicked off Friday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The seventh annual “Pick It Up, Portland!,” a two-day, city-wide clean-up event, kicked off Friday.

The nonprofit SOLVE hosted four cleanup events at Holladay Park, Waterfront Park, in downtown Portland and Goose Hollow.

SEE ALSO: Providence nurse union calls for strike break investigation by Oregon AG

On Saturday, community members will take the lead and host 11 cleanup events across the city, focusing on 82 Avenue.

Last year, SOLVE said hundreds of volunteers helped pick up nearly 47,000 pounds of trash during the event.

People can sign up to help Saturday online here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland.
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland
Police on scene of shooting at SE 146th and SE Stark
Multiple people detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland
A campground outside the Gorge Amphitheater where a deadly mass shooting happened.
Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect says he was hallucinating on drugs: Court docs
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome

Latest News

Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
2-day city cleanup event begins in downtown Portland
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 injured in shooting on Freemont Street