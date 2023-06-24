Corvallis Knights fourth annual Strike Out Cancer honors general manager

The Corvallis Knights hold their fourth annual Strike Out Cancer game to honor their general manager.
By Nick Krupke
Jun. 23, 2023
Jennifer Beaumont, 42, is the Corvallis Knights general manager. She was diagnosed with lung cancer and is now bedridden. Even though she’s in hospice, Beaumont continues to work.

“The thing that’s amazing to me is that she is still working.” Mike Parker, the play-by-play voice of the Knights said. “Even now, she’s watching and listening. We love you, Jenn. We expect to see you again.”

Before her diagnoses Beaumont was a volunteer at several charities and still watches every pitch.

“Before she got her diagnosis, she was volunteering at probably 50 different charities.” Colleen woods, the Knights’ hospitably manager and Beaumont’s close friend said. “It’s just one of those things where she is just loved.”

The jerseys the baseball team wore were designed by Beaumont.

