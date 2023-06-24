Deadly shooting in Lloyd District

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - North Precinct officers responded to call reporting someone shot in the Lloyd District neighborhood.

Arround 9:45 p.m. Friday a man was shot at Northeast 6 Avenue and Northeast Holiday Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

When officers arrived they tried to give trauma first aid while waiting for emergency medical services, but the victim died at the scene.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived and no immediate arrests have been made, Portland police said.

The homicide unit is responding to the scene to investigate the incident. While the investigation is ongoing Northeast Holiday Street is closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 7 Avenue. Northeast 6 Avenue is closed between Northeast Hassalo street and Northeast Pacific Street.

If anyone has information about the shooting they are asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen by emailing Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims by email at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-2079. Please reference case number 23-165334.

