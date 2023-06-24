Man who died in N Portland crash identified

Portland Police
Portland Police(WMTW)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man who died on June 6 in a crash in Eliot Neighborhood has been identified.

The man who died is Lorenzo Porter, 58, of Portland.

Officers from the North Precinct responded at the intersection of N. Fremont Street and N. Williams Avenue in the Eliot Neighborhood to the crash where the driver of one car had died on scene and the driver of the second car taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation of the crash revealed that Porters car, a 1998 Buick Century, was northbound on North Williams Avenue and collided into a 2017 Jaguar SUV going westbound.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash according to the Portland Police Bureau.

No arrests were made.

This crash was the 27th traffic death this year in Portland. There have been two more since then, totaling 29 deadly crashes in 2023.

