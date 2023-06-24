Northwest Interagency Coordination Center ready for wildfire season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center is fully staffed and ready to go now that wildfire season is here.

NWCC is a regional group of state and federal agencies who work together to coordinate resources and support for local agencies during wildfire season.

Their Fire Weather Program Manager, John Saltenberger has been keeping a close eye on fire activity in our neighboring states and countries to determine what we can expect this season.

“Looking to the south at California, which had such a historic winter, with snow and rain, and fire danger is historically low at this time,” Saltenberger said. “Whereas further to the north we’re having lots of wildfire activity in Canada. We’re caught in between the two. So, what I’m anticipating is that our fire danger will be greater to the north in Washington bordering up on British Columbia and in Northern Oregon and less so in Southern Oregon bordering on California.”

Saltenberger said for now, Portland is on a normal track for the region but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting there will be a good chance for warmer and drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest as we head deeper into summer.

“We’re anticipating above normal risk in Washington and sections of Oregon as we go into July and August,” he said. “The area of drought and the intensity of drought designation seems to be increasing week by week.”

Of course, the Fourth of July is right around the corner too, which is always a cause for concern as conditions get hotter and people plan to celebrate with fireworks. Many regions in the Pacific Northwest opened legal fireworks sales today.

Saltenberger said the center typically sees a spike in human-caused fires around the holiday.

“That spike in ignitions is sometimes sufficient to boost the risk of us going from beyond normal nuisance fires getting into the potential to get a large, costly type fire,” Saltenberger said.

