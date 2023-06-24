Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill

The Oregon Senate passed a bill that addresses hospital staffing and patient care with a 19 to five vote late Thursday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Senate passed a bill that addresses hospital staffing and patient care with a 19 to five vote late Thursday evening.

House Bill 2697 will now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into state law.

The bill creates a minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratio with some exceptions. It also establishes committees for other hospital care providers to help improve staffing

If signed into law, HB 2697 will be implemented in phases starting Sept. 1.

