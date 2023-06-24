Providence nurse union calls for strike break investigation by Oregon AG

By Anna Katayama
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Nurses Association announced on Friday that they have asked the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate the Providence Healthcare system for unlawful use of professional strikebreakers.

Nearly 1,800 nurses and clinicians at three Providence facilities ended their five-day strike on Friday evening.

ONA says U.S. Nursing is the company hired by Providence to bring in professional strikebreaker nurses to Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, and Providence Home Health and Hospice. 

ONA says U.S. Nursing Corporation provides staffing solutions during labor disputes. 

ONA Executive Director Anne Tan Piazza says, “In fact, Providence Health Services has proudly proclaimed that they hired over four hundred and seventy-five professional strikebreakers as replacement workers. ONA believes they have done so illegally. Today, the Oregon Nurses Association is calling upon the Oregon Attorney General to investigate Providence Health System, U.S. Nursing and the potentially four hundred and seventy-five individual professional strikebreakers they hired for violations of Oregon law.”

The strike ends with no further negotiation dates set between the hospital and it’s nurses and clinicians at Providence Portland and Providence Seattle.

Striking nurses are scheduled to return to work at 7:00 Saturday morning.

Providence Medical Group responded at a 6 p.m. press conference on Friday:

