Riot barricades coming off Multnomah County Courthouse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A symbol of the national unrest taking place in the summer of 2020 is set to be taken down in Portland.

City wide protests and riots prompted Multnomah County to put up large wooden barricades around downtown’s new courthouse.

The wall is wrapped around the entrance to the building and Claudia Cougel, who was working in the courthouse, says it has been up since the building officially opened.

Cougel believes it could be a good sign that has been a long time coming, “because we moved into this building in October of 2020 and the wall has been up the entire time and that’s the pits.”

“I personally think it should have come down a lot sooner,” Charli Brown, a Portlander, agreed.

In 2020, Multnomah County leaders say they had to put the wall up to secure the building due to “so much civil unrest.”

“I understood why it was up,” Brown said. “People were kind of being crazy down here while it was going on.”

However, the county says they’re in a different place now and the wall is no longer serving a “critical function.” Brown and Cougel both agree that one of the dominant functions the wall currently serves amounts to camouflage.

“Nobody can find it! It’s like, you got to go,” Brown laughed, “‘look for the tall black boards around the courthouse.’ So, when they’re down people will be able to go, ‘oh, this is it.’”

While FOX12 was down at the courthouse, someone asked the crew for directions while they were standing directly in front of the courthouse.

“It makes people feel kind of closed off,” Brown said. “I think if they come down it will make people feel more amped and receptive to doing business in the courthouse.”

Multnomah County leaders say there is artwork on the wall, and much of it is digital, so it won’t be threatened if torn down. However, there is a mural they are aiming to preserve.

Cougel said sometimes optimism about the future is fleeting but believes the wall coming down could be a good omen.

“I think things are on an upswing here in Portland,” Cougel said. “I think it’s a great sign. I’m happy to see that it’s coming down.”

“I’m glad it’s coming down,” Brown agreed. “I can’t wait.”

The county is aiming to have the walls down by July 8th and said there is some conversation being had about what’s to come of the justice center walls as well.

