Stable and warm summer weather pattern continues for at least another week

We hope you are enjoying a wonderful summer weekend!

Sunshine is the rule across just about all of NW Oregon and SW Washington.  Even the coastline cleared out today.  Other than some low clouds pushing up against the coastline again tonight, plus a few thunderstorms in Eastern Oregon, the same weather continues for Sunday.  Expect sunny skies in the valleys with little/no morning cloudiness and temperatures running just a few degrees above normal for late June.  We should top out around 80 degrees again in the I-5 corridor.

The big news is that we don’t see a heat wave within the next week, but we also don’t have any significant cloudy/wet/cool weather on tap. 

The marine layer will thicken a bit Monday and Tuesday; expect some morning clouds and slightly cooler temperatures those days. But then a thinning marine layer the 2nd half of next week means little or no morning cloud cover and afternoon highs warming into the 80s.

